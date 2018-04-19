Financial Education Benefits Center Reminds Americans to Be Mindful of Identity Theft, Offers Benefit to Help

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity theft is on many American's minds these days as news breaks of new data breaches constantly. While there are many ways that individuals can get their identity stolen, it turns out the state of residence is a factor. A recent report ranked states by the amount of identity theft that happened to their residents. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness benefits, offers an identity theft benefit to help members monitor and handle potential identity theft.

"It's becoming harder to believe that identity theft is something that won't ever happen to you," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Knowing that it's always possible to have your identity stolen might be a good push to get protected in case it does happen."

Identity theft is versatile and comes in many forms. Whereas theft of items like identification and credit cards is very noticeable, digital or tax-related identity theft may not be discovered quickly without proper protection. Data breaches can expose personal information to be sold on the dark web, allowing the buyer to commit credit card fraud or tax fraud. For example, victims of tax fraud may have waited to file their taxes only to find out that someone had already filed them and received their refund.

Despite the digital nature of many types of identity theft, some states have more incidents than others. According to a report, Michigan, Florida and California had the highest rates of identity theft, with credit card fraud, government documents or benefits fraud, and employment or tax-related fraud coming out as the most common methods.

FEBC recommends being proactive about monitoring for identity theft and minimizing risk. Common advice includes being careful about the information shared online, freezing credit reports and filing taxes as soon as possible. FEBC offers an identity theft benefit in which members have access to LifeLock services, including monitoring of all personal information. If LifeLock detects an identity theft incident, they will act quickly to minimize damage.

"No matter where you live, you might be at risk of having your identity stolen," said Martinez. "We don't want people to live in fear of identity theft, but it is a good idea to be mindful of it. Having protection, such as the LifeLock benefit FEBC members have access to, can help ease your mind and potentially reduce stress if it does happen."

