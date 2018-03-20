Financial Education Benefits Center Suggests Measuring Happiness When Working Toward Any Health and Wellness Goals

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Often, health goals revolve around the often-dreaded w-word that inspires shame or secrecy: weight. Americans vow to lose weight as the cornerstone of their New Year's resolutions. However, while weight might be easy to track, experts suggest turning to other measurements to track health. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness, offers a variety of health and wellness benefits to support its members in working toward their wellness goals.

"Health and wellness is a lofty goal, so it's natural to want to track it with a measurement as easy to get as weight," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "But does that number give you happiness? Or does it give you stress? Think about what you want when you're deciding how to track your progress."

Even registered dietitians argue that weight is not the best metric when determining health. A healthy weight will be different for each person, and it may even vary throughout a single day. In fact, women who check their weight daily tend to experience negative body image, low self-esteem, and a higher chance of depressive symptoms than those who do not track their weight daily.

Instead, experts suggest analyzing happiness levels as indicators of health and wellness rather than measuring weight. After all, happiness is the end goal of every endeavor, right? So, while nutrition and exercise are the foundations for health and wellness, everything they impact — energy levels, sleep, focus, lifespan, and even mental health — contributes to happiness levels and self-esteem. It's only natural to measure those happiness levels.

FEBC members who need support in their health and wellness journey have a variety of resources they can turn to. From nutritionists and personal trainers in an alternative medicine benefit, to doctors available via email or phone to answer questions, members have access to health professionals. They can also purchase discounted health foods, supplements, and vitamins.

"No matter how you track your health, it's important to have support in the difficult journey," said Martinez. "The experts our members have access to can help provide that support. Of course, individuals should always talk to their primary care doctor before starting any new habits. But we hope that our members find valuable resources in our benefits that can help them in their journey toward becoming their best and happiest selves."

