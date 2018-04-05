Financial Education Benefits Center Supports Families With Health and Wellness Benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As we learned from Lilo and Stitch, "Ohana means family; family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." That goes for their health and wellness, too. It's up to parents to keep their children healthy, but sometimes that can be hard due to costs or questions. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) is a membership benefits company that offers health and financial wellness benefits for members and their families.

"There's nothing more important than family," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Keeping your family healthy and happy can be a challenge, but FEBC offers a variety of benefits that might help make it easier."

FEBC's focus on its members' health and wellness extends to members' families. Members can use any benefit for themselves or members of their family. Since their children's health is a primary focus of parents, FEBC members can reach out to certified health professionals by phone or email with questions about their children's physical, mental, or emotional health. They can ask about nutrition, allergies, or other common non-emergency concerns.

Members also have access to a variety of discounts that can benefit their children. From natural healthy snacks to baby supplies such as bottles, formula, and baby-safe shampoos, an online merchant offers discounts for health-conscious families. Eligible members can also access discounts on local alternative medicine services for their family members, including massages, acupuncture, and personal trainers. Note: This benefit is not insurance and should not replace insurance.

"Your own health is important, but we understand that it might not mean as much if your family is not included," said Martinez. "That's why we encourage our members to include their family when using our benefits. Our goal is to help our members access resources that can help them work toward their health and wellness goals, and we hope their family members can do the same."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

