Financial Education Benefits Center Supports Its Members in Pursuit of Vitamins

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamins are essential for health. Individuals can get vitamins in the food they eat or in the form of supplements, and, in fact, over a third of Americans take multivitamins regularly. Some places even offer vitamin IVs or shots, but the jury is still out on those. The kinds of vitamins that individuals need may change over the years. Financial Education Benefits Center, a membership benefits company offering health and financial wellness resources, reminds members that they may need to supplement their diet with vitamins.

"Vitamins go through trends just like a lot of other health topics, so it can be hard to know what's right," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "We always suggest that when it comes to questions about health, a medical professional is the best resource. But we also understand that the answers might be expensive. We try to help mitigate those costs."

While some experts speak about needing certain vitamins at certain ages and others focus on how certain vitamins benefit certain aspects of health, most resources agree that most vitamins can be obtained through a varied diet. Fruits, vegetables, protein, whole grains and so on can provide enough vitamins for many individuals. However, vitamin deficiencies are still common.

FEBC offers a variety of discounts supporting the health and wellness of its members. Members in a top membership tier who wish to speak to a certified medical professional on the phone about their vitamin intake may do so. Any member who needs to take vitamins to support their health may find them at a discounted price through FEBC's discount benefit that targets everyday purchases.

"Vitamins are an everyday necessity, so individuals who need to pay special attention to them should be able to do so easily and hopefully with less worrying about cost," said Martinez. "Our benefits support everyday health and financial wellness by providing access to professionals as well as discounts on necessary items."

