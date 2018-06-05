Financial Education Benefits Center Supports Members During Men's Health Month

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- June is Men's Health Month and many organizations are focused on awareness surrounding men's health issues. Across the country, men can participate in screenings, health fairs, and health education activities. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) is a membership benefits company that offers a variety of health and financial wellness resources that can help men take charge of their health.

"There are a lot of health issues that affect men more than women, so it's important that men are aware of them and how to handle them," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "A lot of health issues are preventable, but they can get worse if they are not addressed quickly. Men's Health Month is the best time to assess your own health and look for things like that."

While the whole month is dedicated to men's health, the second week (June 11 to June 17, ending on Father's Day) is called out as International Men's Health Week and is observed around the world.

Men are more likely to work in physically demanding jobs than women, which can stress out their body in more damaging ways than physical exercise. Such jobs can also lead to workplace injuries. Men may also be less likely than women to seek mental health services. While men may pay less for health insurance, they have lower enrollment rates than women and therefore may not get the care they need to stay on top of their health.

FEBC is a private company that offers resources to help its members take care of their health and financial wellness needs. Members in certain membership tiers have access to certified health professionals over the phone who can answer questions and give advice on non-emergency health topics. FEBC also offers a variety of discount benefits, on services such as dental, vision, alternative medicine, and fitness. They can also get discounts on prescriptions and groceries.

While these services are not health insurance, members may be able to use them with their existing health insurance plan.

"It might sometimes feel like women have cornered the market on health and wellness, but men shouldn't feel that their health is less important," said Martinez. "No one should feel like they can't focus on their own health or that they don't have the resources to do so. We hope that with our benefits, our members feel that taking care of themselves is easier and more affordable."

