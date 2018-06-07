Financial Education Benefits Center Supports Members on Their Home Turf by Offering a Roadside Assistance Benefit

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving is a nearly essential task for life in the U.S. Daily errands are made much easier by use of a vehicle, but that vehicle may break down in some manner at some point. Whether a tire goes flat, fluids empty or the keys find themselves locked in the car, a good roadside assistance service can help in a pinch. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness benefits, offers a roadside assistance benefit for all its members.

Credit: yarruta/Bigstock

"Car trouble can completely derail a road trip or local errands, so it's important to be ready to deal with things like that at any time," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "There's nothing worse than being stuck just a mile or two from home because of something small that you just can't deal with alone."

Car accidents often occur within 25 miles of an individual's home. Though being that close to home may instill a sense of security — everyone knows their neighborhood intimately, after all — the majority of driving happens within that radius around one's home. However, no matter where the car breaks down, it might not be possible to get it to a shop or home without assistance.

FEBC offers a roadside assistance benefit that can help members in times of vehicular need. The benefit assists members with towing, retrieving keys from within the locked vehicle, fuel delivery, battery jumpstarts and more. Additionally, the roadside service is environmentally conscious and helps motorcyclists and bicyclists as well.

"Whether you're traveling far away or just down to the corner market, we endeavor to provide peace of mind with our roadside assistance benefit," said Martinez. "Our goal is to provide some sense of security for our members through our benefits. We also offer a variety of health and wellness resources and discounts on everyday purchases for overall peace of mind."

