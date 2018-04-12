Financial Education Benefits Center Supports Members With Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes is a serious diagnosis. More than 30 million Americans are diabetic and many others are prediabetic, which means that blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet at type 2 levels. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness benefits, reminds those with a prediabetes diagnosis that the right resources can help them achieve the lifestyle changes recommended for diabetes prevention.

"Getting the news that you are prediabetic can be scary, but it doesn't mean diabetes is inevitable," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "It takes a lot of work to change your lifestyle, but with the right resources it may be easier."

Many factors may increase the risk of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, including diet, family history and age. The biggest factor, however, is weight. Obese individuals have a much higher risk of developing diabetes than others. Therefore, lifestyle changes that address those factors have been proven to be effective in preventing diabetes.

Such lifestyle changes may include eating healthy and getting regular exercise. The efficacy of any changes rely on how long the habits are kept: crash diets and short-lived exercise routines will not be very effective.

Individuals may need to get some help to establish new habits and to decide what habits need changing or improving. FEBC offers several benefits that may help, including access by phone or email to certified doctors and nutritionists as well as discounts on personal trainers at participating facilities. Additionally, eligible members who need regular diabetes treatment have access to discounted supplies.

"Changing what you eat and adding exercise can be really hard," said Martinez. "Some good advice I heard recently is to make one change at a time. Once each one has become routine, add in the next one. At FEBC, our members have access to a variety of benefits that may support any changes in health and wellness practices."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

