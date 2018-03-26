Financial Education Benefits Center Supports New Kitten Owners During Kitten Season With Pet Care Benefit

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitten season is here and while that may elicit adorable images of kitten piles, many of those kittens may find themselves in new homes. New kitten owners have a lot in store when they bring home their little fur baby, and they should have certain supplies ready when they do so. As with all pets, adopting a kitten is not a cheap commitment. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, supports its members who adopt kittens or cats during any season and offers a pet care benefit to help curb some of the costs of cat ownership.

"Bringing home a new kitten can be exciting, but it can also get expensive," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "New pet owners should make sure that they can afford a kitten before adopting one. Besides adoption costs, they need to consider the expense of food, litter, and vet trips, both routine and unexpected."

At the very least, kittens should arrive at their new home to find food and water, a full litter box, and a safe spot, which might have a bed or a cat condo that the new pet can hide in. Owners may also choose to purchase special bowls or plates, toys, grooming tools, a scratching post, and pet-safe cleaning supplies for inevitable messes. And, of course, owners should pick up their new kitten in a carrier. Those supplies are likely not one-time purchases, either. "Just try going to the pet store for food without coming home with more toys," added Martinez.

Kittens coming from an animal shelter generally have already been spayed or neutered and received all vaccinations. However, some owners may find that they need to take care of that themselves. Those costs, especially when added to the cost of supplies, can add up. Additionally, experts suggest annual checkups at the vet to make sure that they keep up with important vaccinations and stay in good health.

Eligible FEBC members have access to a pet care benefit that offers discounts on vet services at participating providers. They can also get discounts on supplies like food, bowls, toys, furniture, flea treatments, crates, grooming supplies, and apparel from an online merchant.

"Any discounts on necessary items or vet costs can help owners focus on their kitten's happiness and not on the costs," said Martinez. "We hope our members find our pet care benefit helpful in covering the costs of giving their pets good homes."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-supports-new-kitten-owners-during-kitten-season-with-pet-care-benefit-300619679.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

http://febcp.com

