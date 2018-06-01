Financial Education Benefits Center Supports the Health and Wellness of Elderly Americans

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging comes with many unique challenges, and staying healthy might look different than it does for younger adults. While eyesight and hearing can get worse, it can also get harder to move around and many older adults may find themselves leading solitary lives. Although exercise may become more difficult with age, it can help adults stay safe and healthy into their later years. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company offering health and financial wellness resources, reminds those reaching their sunset years that exercise can provide a variety of benefits.

"Exercise and healthy eating can feel like a young person's game, but it's important for the elderly population, as well," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Exercise might look less strenuous than it did in youth, but it can help you feel better."

Older Americans should focus on balance, posture, flexibility and mobility. When falls can be catastrophic for those with low bone density, keeping up strength for balance and mobility can help mitigate the risks. When starting an exercise routine, experts suggest starting slow, focusing on breathing and staying hydrated. Group classes can get adults moving and strengthening while providing a social atmosphere that can help provide accountability and improve mental health. Depression is common among the elderly, and exercise is known to help treat it. Meditation can also treat depression and cultivate a sense of well-being.

FEBC members have access to a variety of benefits that can help the elderly find healthy habits in their lives. Telemedicine and nurseline resources, available to members in certain membership tiers, can put members in contact with health professionals to ask about best practices for fitness habits in later years. They also have access to vision and hearing savings to address those common problems. Members can even use FEBC resources to help their parents or other family members.

"We all want to live longer, and the key to doing so is in maintaining healthy habits," said Martinez. "Exercising, eating right and addressing mental health are all good practices. At FEBC, we hope our benefits can support our members and their families in the pursuit of health and wellness."

