Financial Education Benefits Center: Time to File as End of Tax Season Approaches

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax season is coming to an end and taxpayers have just about two weeks to file their taxes or submit paperwork for an extension. Many individuals may procrastinate due to a lack of knowledge about income taxes, but others may simply put it off. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness resources, offers a benefit to help its members complete their taxes with the help of tax professionals.

"Getting a tax refund feels great, but actually doing your taxes is tedious," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Professional help usually costs money that individuals might prefer to hold onto. Our tax benefit is included for members in the highest membership tier and can help make the process easier."

Getting professional help to file taxes can cost hundreds of dollars or more. FEBC members in the highest membership tier can get help for just the cost of the membership. They can receive tax preparation for 1040EZ, 1040A, and 1040 forms from tax professionals. Or, they can call a tax helpline for advice on tax-related matters, during or outside tax season.

Members who have access to FEBC's tax benefit also have access to an online portal with a variety of helpful resources with tips, advice, and information on new tax laws. With the recent tax bill officially passed, this may be especially useful.

While many Americans use tax preparation software, those who have questions outside the software's help feature can benefit from personalized guidance. Members who have access to the tax benefit can receive such guidance by calling the tax helpline.

Additionally, members may find the benefit useful outside tax season. The tax professionals can answer a variety of questions, such as what income is taxable or whether it's a good idea to open a ROTH IRA. Overall, the benefit is intended to ease tax-related stress.

"We don't blame anyone for putting off filing their taxes, but it might be time to step up and get it done," said Martinez. "With this tax help benefit, we hope our members feel they have additional resources to file their taxes successfully and correctly — all while saving money on valuable services that can help make taxes easier."

