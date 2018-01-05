Financial Education Benefits Center to Soon Offer Health Advocacy Benefit to Help Guide Members With Medical Matters

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical world seems to be constantly evolving, and even medical professionals can have trouble keeping up with it. Between complex insurance plans, confusing interactions with doctors, and errors in medical billing, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Uncertainty regarding the fate of the Affordable Care Act makes it all the more overwhelming. Financial Education Benefits Center, a company offering membership benefits in health and lifestyle wellness, suggests speaking with a health advocate for any health-related questions. FEBC will soon be offering such a benefit for its members.

Seeing a doctor is necessary for staying in top health. But doctor's visits don't always answer all the patient's questions. And that's before the bill arrives. Anyone who has any medical questions — about treatment, insurance, or bills — may want to consider getting a health advocate.

"We trust doctors to help us manage our health, but sometimes that isn't enough," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Questions about treatment, insurance, and bills are common even after leaving the doctor's office. At FEBC, we will soon be offering a health advocate benefit for our members so they have access to some of the additional answers that they may need."

As the medical world changes, medical practices don't always change at the same pace. Therefore, patients trust their doctors who may be working off old practices. Those practices can add time and money that may not be necessary for treatment; worse, it can jeopardize future treatments. FEBC reminds patients that they can always get a second opinion, or at least help determining if the recommended treatment works with their insurance. FEBC's upcoming health advocacy benefit will help untangle medical coverage, treatments, and even eldercare.

Even those with insurance are bound to receive a bill for medical treatments that may not have been fully covered. Those bills may be higher than expected; they may even have errors pushing the costs up. In fact, about seven percent of medical bills have errors. When a bill doesn't feel right, it might be best to push back. The FEBC health advocacy benefit will offer members access to negotiators who can help to push to reduce medical bills.

In terms of treatment, people are increasingly turning to the internet instead of their doctor. While self-diagnosing can be dangerous or simply overwhelming, there are other options. FEBC's health advocacy benefit will give members access to registered nurses at any time of day. The registered nurses can help with a variety of medical concerns, including detailed information about treatments and help deciding when to see a doctor.

"It's common to feel lost in the medical world," said Martinez. "With FEBC's health advocacy benefit our members will have the resources they need to get the care they need without worrying too much about cost."

