Financial Education Benefits Center Warns of Second Wave of Flu Illnesses

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The flu season typically peaks in February, but several states in the U.S. seem to be experiencing a second outbreak this year. The first outbreak featured the H3N2 virus, which is an influenza A strain that can be more severe than other strains and less responsive to vaccination. This second wave features a B strain that may affect children more severely. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness resources, reminds members to be proactive about flu symptoms and offers benefits that may help.

"It can be easy to forget about the flu when spring arrives, but it's still making its rounds and shouldn't be forgotten," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Parents, especially, should be on the lookout for flu symptoms in their children and those around them."

While the flu vaccine has been more effective against influenza B strains, the strain may still be more severe for children and should not be underestimated. Experts say that it is not too late to get a flu shot if individuals have not received one already. They also warn that those who have contracted the flu already this season are not immune to getting a different strain later on.

Prevention remains one of the best tools in the fight against the flu. Washing hands and getting the flu shot are the primary methods. The virus is transmitted through touch, so individuals should be mindful of where they put their hands and make sure to sanitize after touching public surfaces and before touching their face.

FEBC members have access to some benefits that may help with any efforts to fight the flu. The company urges individuals to be proactive about treatment if they notice any flu symptoms. Reaching out to a doctor may be the first step, and FEBC offers a benefit that connects members with certified physicians via phone or email to get advice on treatment or whether they should see their primary care doctor. They can also get help understanding their health insurance and potentially negotiating their medical bills through a health advocate benefit. These benefits, themselves, are not insurance.

"Flu season is almost over but it's still possible to catch this second strain," said Martinez. "It's important to keep an eye out for symptoms and get help when necessary. At FEBC, we hope our members feel well-equipped to deal with any non-emergency health issue that comes their way, including late season flu encounters."

