Financial Education Benefits Center Will Observe National PTSD Awareness Day

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many unique national holidays every day of the year. Some are lesser known and some are much more somber than others. June 27, specifically, is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day. Financial Education Benefits Center, a membership benefits company, encourages people to take a moment to understand more about PTSD and how it might be affecting those around them.

devon/Bigstock.com

PTSD is a disorder that can develop after some sort of extreme trauma. That may be something like a car accident, being assaulted or military deployment into dangerous areas. The effects of such incidents may not show up for months or years but can greatly affect a person's life. PTSD symptoms can include social withdrawal and isolation, increased feelings of negativity, feelings of reliving the event and going far out of the way to avoid things that remind an individual of the event. To be classified as PTSD and not just PTSD-like symptoms, the symptoms have to greatly disrupt the sufferer's life and last longer than four weeks. "Mental health, since it's not a physically visible thing, can sometimes be harder to notice when it might be taking a turn for the worse," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

The ways someone may find themselves with PTSD vary, but when it starts affecting day-to-day life, individuals with PTSD should have access to the help they need. FEBC has benefits for its members like a 24-hour nurse line, prescription savings and other alternative medicine discounts to aid someone in handling PTSD symptoms. FEBC's benefits are not meant to replace insurance in any way and FEBC is not a health professional but is only sharing information located online regarding PTSD and PTSD-like symptoms. "Unfortunately, getting medical help is usually expensive. We do what we can to provide our members with benefits that may help them to feel better and potentially ease some of the burdens they may have," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Financial Education Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Images

ptsd-page.jpg

PTSD Page

devon/Bigstock.com

image2.jpg

Related Links

Financial Education Benefits Center

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-will-observe-national-ptsd-awareness-day-300660595.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center