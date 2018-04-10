Financial Education Benefits Center: With an Active Lifestyle, a Family History of Heart Disease is Not a Life Sentence

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart disease remains one of the top causes of death in America. The primary treatment includes changes in lifestyle, including adopting a low-fat, low-sodium diet and getting regular exercise. If started early, such a lifestyle may improve chances of preventing heart disease from developing, even for individuals who have a family history of the disease. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers a variety of health and financial wellness resources, encourages those with a family history of heart disease to be proactive about establishing a preventative lifestyle.

"People who have relatives who have suffered from heart disease may feel like their fate is sealed," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "They might think that no matter what they do they are doomed. But that just isn't the case. It takes work, but they can overcome their family history."

Some people are genetically predisposed to cardiovascular disease, but a recent article described similar benefits of exercise compared to those without a family history of heart disease. This is good news for those with higher risk because it means that they may have the same chances of preventing the disease. The article mentioned that aerobic exercise is effective and hand grip strength may also be linked to reduced risk of heart disease.

Additionally, individuals should be aware that even if they meet daily exercise requirements, if they sit for extended periods of time each day, their risk increases of developing future heart problems. Common advice to combat the so-called sitting disease is to stand up every 30 minutes or so and move around. That could simply mean marching in place for a minute or it could involve a stroll around the office or to a coworker to ask a question in person rather than through online chat programs or email.

FEBC offers several resources for members to address their health. While some benefits put members in contact via phone or email to certified doctors and nutritionists, others offer discounts on services such as personal trainers and on medical imaging or lab tests as ordered by their primary care physician. There are many other benefits that may help members improve their health and wellness and that of their family members. Note: These benefits are not insurance and should not replace insurance.

"We understand that lifestyle changes can be difficult to establish," said Martinez. "We hope that our benefits make it a little easier for our members by giving them quick access to professionals and services that can help."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

