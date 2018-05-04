Financial Education Benefits on Wellness Tourism and Healthy Habits

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness tourism is a phenomenon that is growing into a boom. As the pressures of high-paced daily life increase even for people with disposable income, folks are increasingly turning towards their vacation time to not just relax but revitalize in a healthy way. Healthy practices may be instituted at any time, while at home or away, though. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, encourages healthy habits no matter where a person might find themselves.

"While a vacation can be great, it doesn't take a vacation or a trip to arrive at healthy habits or move towards your best self," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "We offer a variety of health and wellness-related benefits that can help members stay healthy at any time."

FEBC offers members of various plan levels savings and discounts on services related to health and wellness. These include savings on pharmacy purchases, vision care and hearing care; services that easily connect members with health professionals are also available. These benefits from FEBC provide opportunities to create and maintain healthy habits on a more regular basis at home.

For those looking to treat themselves to a more concentrated dose of wellness treatments, they may choose to go on a wellness retreat or take a spa day during their vacation. FEBC also offers savings on travel and entertainment to certain members who may be interested in wellness on vacation.

"Whether you want to treat yourself to a relaxing trip or get your healthy lifestyle habits together at home, FEBC members have opportunities for savings," said Martinez. "We're happy to offer such a diverse set of benefits for our members to enjoy."

