Financial Executives International - Houston Chapter Announces New Board and Officer Appointments

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) is excited to announce the 2021 - 2022 Board of Directors and Committee Chairs. With nearly 200 members, the Houston Chapter of FEI is one of the most active in the country. Our members and strategic partners are looking forward to a year of great programming and making new connections.

Financial Executives International Houston Chapter is one of the largest FEI chapters nationally, and for over 90 years, FEI's members have been representative of the Houston area's major industries and finance organizations. FEI provides unparalleled Peer Networking, Education, and Career Development for current and future financial executives. FEI has awarded scholarships to area university students for more than 50 years.

The FEI Houston Chapter Board members are:

Gary Paul Brooks , Chapter President

Andrew A. Nat Jr., President-Elect

John Briscoe, Immediate Past-President/Audit Committee Roundtable Chair

Kirk F. Sprunger, Treasurer/Sponsorship Chair

Golriz Ghiassi, Secretary

Deborah Clark, Director/Membership Vice Chair

Laura C. Fulton, Director

Alan Gahm, Director

Allen D. Gibson, Director

Frances Powell Hawes, Director

Marcus Jonesi, Director/FEI National/FERF Liaison Chair

Tony Maresca, Director

Mark K. Vise, Director/GHP Liaison Chair

Johnnie Williams, Director

Mark S. Petersen, Executive Career Management Chair

Andrew B. Nobbay, CFO University Chair

Eric Khan, Communications/Branding Chair

Evelyn Angelle, Women's Initiative Chair

Ann Kaesermann, Membership Chair

Maurice Nassar, Socials & Happy Hour Chair

Robert M. Schmitz, North & West Houston Chair & Events Coordinator

Paul Steven Marsh, Program Chair/Social Dinner Chair

"The strength of this board and officers will continue FEI Houston's inclusive growth, development of future leaders, and raising the performance of Houston's financial executives," said Gary Brooks, FEI Houston's new President

FEI would also like to acknowledge the service of six outgoing Officers and Directors:

Rob Schmitz, Immediate Past President

Allen Gibson, Treasurer

Scott Skrabanek, Secretary

Ann Kaesermann, Director

Eric Khan, Director

Phil McCormick, Director

FEI is one of the trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF). The foundation is responsible for the oversight, administration, and finances of its standard-setting Boards, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), and their Advisory Councils. FEI's role is integral in the process of setting accounting standards in the United States.

Each year the Houston Chapter distributes educational scholarships through the FEI Houston Chapter Scholarship Foundation. The Foundation supports higher education and training in the fields of finance and accounting and provides non- discriminatory scholarship funds to deserving and disadvantaged students attending accredited colleges and universities in the Greater Houston/Galveston area in conjunction with the FEI Houston Chapter Academic Honors Day.

Visit www.feihouston.org, join our LinkedIn group , and follow us on Twitter @FEI_Houston for more information.

Media Inquiries: Eric Khan at [email protected]

