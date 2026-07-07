Financial Executives International Announces 2026-2027 Board of Directors

Vincent Greene, Automotive Controller of General Motors Company, to Serve as Board Chair

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs, CAOs, and other senior-level finance leaders, announced today the election of a new slate of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year, effective July 1, 2026.

Vincent Greene, Automotive Controller of General Motors Company, will serve as the National Board Chair. Since becoming a member of FEI in 2008, Greene has been actively involved in several of the Association's key technical committees, including the Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), Committee on Benefits Finance (CBF), and Pension & Investment Committee. His longstanding commitment to FEI and the financial leadership profession led to his election to the Board of Directors in 2021. As National Board Chair, Greene will help guide the Association's strategic direction while advancing its mission to support and develop financial leaders.

Additional elected officers for the 2026-2027 fiscal year include:

Amie Thuener , Chief Financial Officer of Broadcom, will serve as the Association's Vice Chair. A member of FEI since 2013, Thuener has been an active contributor to FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), participating in several key working groups and subcommittees, including the Lease Working Group, Software Capitalization Working Group, and SEC Subcommittee. She was elected to the Board of Directors in 2021 and most recently served as Secretary. In her new role as Vice Chair, she will continue to help advance FEI's strategic priorities and support the needs of the financial leadership community.





, Chief Financial Officer of Broadcom, will serve as the Association's Vice Chair. A member of FEI since 2013, Thuener has been an active contributor to FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), participating in several key working groups and subcommittees, including the Lease Working Group, Software Capitalization Working Group, and SEC Subcommittee. She was elected to the Board of Directors in 2021 and most recently served as Secretary. In her new role as Vice Chair, she will continue to help advance FEI's strategic priorities and support the needs of the financial leadership community. Nicholas Koutouras , Vice President, Product Management at Q2 Holdings, will serve as the Association's Secretary. Since joining in 2010, Koutouras has held numerous leadership roles within the FEI Los Angeles Chapter since 2012, including serving as Chapter President. His longstanding commitment to FEI and chapter leadership led to his election to the Board of Directors in 2022, where he continues to contribute his expertise and perspective in support of the Association's mission.



, Vice President, Product Management at Q2 Holdings, will serve as the Association's Secretary. Since joining in 2010, Koutouras has held numerous leadership roles within the FEI Los Angeles Chapter since 2012, including serving as Chapter President. His longstanding commitment to FEI and chapter leadership led to his election to the Board of Directors in 2022, where he continues to contribute his expertise and perspective in support of the Association's mission. Vickie Wong , Executive Advisor for Cisco Systems, Inc., will serve as the Association's Treasurer. A member of FEI since 2013, Wong has been an active contributor to FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), serving on several committee subgroups and chairing the Corporate Financial Reporting Insights (CFRI) Conference in 2025. She was elected to FEI's Board of Directors in 2015 and continues to provide leadership and expertise in support of the Association's mission.



, Executive Advisor for Cisco Systems, Inc., will serve as the Association's Treasurer. A member of FEI since 2013, Wong has been an active contributor to FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR), serving on several committee subgroups and chairing the Corporate Financial Reporting Insights (CFRI) Conference in 2025. She was elected to FEI's Board of Directors in 2015 and continues to provide leadership and expertise in support of the Association's mission. Alice L. Jolla will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Vice President of Corporate Finance and Services at Microsoft Corporation, joined FEI in 2011. She has been an active participant in FEI's Committee on Corporate Reporting (CCR) and has provided dedicated leadership to the organization since joining the Board of Directors in 2017. In her role as Immediate Past Chair, she will continue to support FEI's strategic priorities and governance initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome these distinguished and dedicated leaders to our Board of Directors," stated Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and the Financial Education & Research Foundation. "Each brings a depth of experience and a genuine commitment to the finance and accounting profession that will strengthen our work, and their collective insight and passion will be invaluable as we propel FEI's mission forward and create lasting value for our members."

Additionally, nine finance leaders will serve as members of FEI's Board of Directors:

Dana Bober

Retired EY Partner Melissa Burgum

Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller

Accenture LLP Mary Cook

Market Leader, Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry

FEI Chicago Michelle Daly

Senior Vice President, Controller, and

Principal Accounting Officer

Nasdaq

FEI New York City Danielle Fontaine

Vice President, Assistant Controller

ServiceNow, Inc. Jason Korpak

Senior Director, Finance Transformation Office

Bread Financial Bridgette Link

VP, Finance Solutions & Technology

Johnson & Johnson

FEI New Jersey Sharada Sullivan

Managing Director

CBRE Group Inc.

FEI Chicago Judy Wright

Chief Financial Officer

BTM Global

FEI Twin Cities



About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

SOURCE Financial Executives International