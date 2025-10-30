Financial Executives International Welcomes Crux as Strategic Partner

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the leading organization dedicated to advancing the success of financial leaders, their organizations, and the profession, today announced that Crux has joined its Strategic Partnership Program. This partnership will provide FEI members with valuable insights and expertise on navigating the evolving landscape of clean energy tax credits.

Crux is the capital markets platform for the clean economy, helping companies solve financing needs through expert advisory services, AI-powered software, and authoritative market intelligence. As companies increasingly invest in clean energy and manufacturing tax credits, CFOs and finance leaders require trusted guidance on these complex transactions and their impact on corporate finance strategy.

"We are pleased to welcome Crux to our Strategic Partnership Program," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "As clean energy tax credits become an increasingly important component of corporate tax and treasury strategy, our Members need access to thought leadership and expertise in this emerging area. Crux brings valuable knowledge that will help our members navigate this evolving landscape."

Through this partnership, FEI Members will benefit from Crux's:

Educational content on clean energy tax credit opportunities and requirements

Insights on market trends in clean energy finance and tax equity transactions

Best practices for evaluating and managing clean energy tax credit strategies

Expertise in regulatory compliance and due diligence considerations

About Crux

Crux is the capital markets technology company changing the way clean energy, minerals, and manufacturing projects are financed in the United States. Crux's platform, market intelligence, and expert team help developers and manufacturers unlock financing through all stages of project development and operation. The company has facilitated 90 transferable tax credit and debt transactions ranging in size from hundreds of thousands to hundreds of millions of dollars spanning a dozen technology types. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. Crux's world-class team brings together expertise from energy, tax, finance, government, and technology to power an abundant, resilient, and secure energy future. For more information, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)