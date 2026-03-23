Financial executives weigh in on artificial intelligence, market volatility at Quinnipiac University's Global Asset Management Education Forum XV

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outstanding Financial CEO/President Fireside Chat" panel on the first day of Quinnipiac University's 15th Global Asset Management Education (GAME) Forum in New York focused on consumer behavior amid a volatile global market and the impact of artificial intelligence on the modern workplace.

The panel was moderated by Holly Raider, dean of the School of Business at Quinnipiac University. Zach Buchwald, chairman and chief executive officer at Russell Investments, and Lindsay Hans, president and co-head at Merrill Wealth Management, reflected on their leadership journeys and analyzed the topics — including technological advances and a volatile global market — most relevant to consumers and job seekers alike.

Faced with considerable market uncertainty related to a myriad of geopolitical issues, consumers are seeking short-term solutions at the expense of their long-term prosperity, Buchwald said.

"One of the things that we deal with in this industry is short-term volatility," Buchwald said. "In an age where you can pull up your iPhone and look at your 401k and make financial decisions in a split second, that's actually really bad for us as savers. Because the idea of making these snapshot decisions based on very limited information — it's just not attuned with the long-term growth and the long-term compounding we need."

The panelists fielded questions through the lens of being both an employer and an employee. Asked what he looks for in terms of AI proficiency from a job candidate, Buchwald said it's important to embrace it rather than run from it. Having lived with such rapid changes in technology, the younger generation is poised to take advantage of it, he added.

Hans added that there have been other innovations through the decades that have had a seismic impact on the workplace. As with any change, those who are willing to adapt are the ones who succeed.

"Technological changes happen and will continue to happen," Hans said. "Find the intersection between technology and the human element. AI does a lot of amazing things, but sometimes it's wrong. One thing it doesn't have that human beings do is judgment."

The forum drew more than 1,500 participants from 135 colleges and universities. There were 30 panels featuring over 100 speakers, and over 70 companies represented.

SOURCE Quinnipiac University