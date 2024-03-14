Financial Finesse Wins "Best Personal Finance Platform" in the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Aimee shines through over 4,000 nominations from around the globe, recognized as the top personal finance platform.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinTech Breakthrough Awards today announced its 2024 winners, in which Financial Finesse — the country's leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs — was awarded "Best Personal Finance Platform." The award recognized Financial Finesse's first-of-its-kind AI-powered virtual financial coach Aimee as a top technology to break through the crowded fintech industry.

Aimee is the only AI-powered virtual financial coach designed to diagnose employees’ most pressing financial needs and immediately connect them to the right tools, benefits, resources, and even live financial coaches to meet those needs. The 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today. This year, Financial Finesse was honored as the Best Personal Finance Platform.

With its investments in proprietary AI technology, Financial Finesse continues to build on a 25-year commitment to transforming financial lives at scale. Aimee is available to over 20,000 companies across the country and surpassed 8.3 million interactions in 2023 — successfully helping employees everywhere to decrease harmful financial stress while increasing financial resiliency:

54% of users initially reporting high or overwhelming financial stress go on to report some or no financial stress.

82% of users with little/no emergency savings go on to build a 1-month emergency fund when prompted by Aimee.

72% of users who report low credit scores go on to boost their score to at least 740.

86% of users set up auto-payment programs to pay off their debt when prompted by Aimee.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Aimee is being recognized as a breakthrough technology in the financial industry," said Liz Davidson, Financial Finesse Founder and CEO. "Not only is this a testament to our efforts to make financial wellness readily available to employees of every background and level of income — but also to the hard work and determination of our team of developers and CFP® financial coaches at Financial Finesse."

Aimee is the only AI tool designed to diagnose employees' most pressing financial needs and immediately connect them to the right tools, benefits, resources, and even live financial coaches to meet those needs. Employees also receive a unique Financial Wellness Score™ and personalized Action Plan that breaks down financial wellness attainment into uncomplicated, achievable action steps. Through Aimee, users gain access to a personalized, holistic platform that empowers them to swiftly enhance their financial well-being. Financial Finesse continues to develop Aimee's capabilities in order to further deliver value for both employees and employers.

"AI has an exponential power that is tremendous," said Edwin Jongsma, VP of AI and Integrations at Financial Finesse. "It allows us to provide deeply personalized experiences nearly infinitely. Importantly, we can do it safely because Aimee is trained on a closed universe of content created by our on-staff CFP® financial coaches only, not the wider internet."

In its eighth annual iteration, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards is a worldwide program open to all individuals, companies, and organizations involved in producing fintech products and services. Each year, volunteer judges credibly and fairly evaluate thousands of nominations to determine which companies broke through the fintech noise and how they did so.

With this award, Financial Finesse received top recognition out of the 4,000+ nominations from the best and brightest fintech companies worldwide.

Financial Finesse was also recently named a BOLD Awards finalist in "Boldest AI" category with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony in Venice, Italy on March 22, 2024.

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the country's leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs. Since 1999, the firm has helped tens of thousands of organizations improve their bottom lines and become more competitive by empowering their employees to achieve financial security. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of employees to build better financial lives for themselves and their families. www.financialfinesse.com

