Financial Fitness Expert, Elisabeth Dawson to Launch Media Company Copia Productions to Promote Financial Health Tips
Sep 25, 2019, 14:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, in an effort to help educate more people, local female business owner and financial expert, Elisabeth Dawson, is expanding her business by launching Copia Productions, a media company that focuses on educating its listeners on financial health and living your best life.
Find out more by visiting the Copia Productions website or scheduling a call with Elisabeth and executive producer, Dylan Welch at 619-640-2622
A grand opening event for Copia Productions will take place on October 3, 2019.
"When there is lack of full clarity on the relationship with money, anxiety and stress overcomes a life of quality and happiness," says Elisabeth Dawson, industry expert and author of Wealth By Design. "Our Vision is to do great things for great people, to create an amazing life by design and not a life by casualties. Media is the best way to reach and influence a massive amount of people, so we plan to use this company to do just that."
WHO: Financial Expert, Elisabeth Dawson
WHAT: Copia Productions Grand Opening
WHEN: Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00p – 7:00p PST
WHERE: Mission Valley, San Diego
Copia Productions
Copia Productions produces Ways To Love Your Money, Game Changers, Going Green with distribution partnerships with Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, etc. https://www.elisabethdawson.com/
About Elisabeth Dawson
Elisabeth Dawson is the author of Wealth By Design and founder of both Copia Wealth Management & Insurance Services and Copia Wealth Management Advisors, Inc., which are San Diego based organizations that provide financial and insurance advising services. For 20 years she has worked with entrepreneurs, small businesses, individuals, couples, and families, including multi-generational legacy families. Elisabeth's financial areas of expertise include insurance, various investment and retirement distribution strategies, income protection, tax mitigation strategies, and wealth accumulation strategies.
Call To Action
Find out more by scheduling a call with Elisabeth and Dylan at 619-640-2622
For more information about this event, please contact Melissa Flores.
Media Contact
Melissa Flores
MFlores@copiawm.com
619-640-2622
SOURCE Elisabeth Dawson
Share this article