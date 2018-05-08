Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families Wins IBPA Benjamin Franklin Silver Award™

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Wrubel's new book, Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families: 9 Building Blocks to Reduce Stress, Preserve Benefits, and Create a Fulfilling Life, has been recognized with a silver award in the 2018 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™ program. The title was honored for its excellence as a reference book by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), whose awards are regarded as among the highest national honors for independent publishers.

Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families Rob Wrubel with his children

Judges in the IBPA competition described Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families as "a comprehensive planning guide designed to give families with a special-needs member the tools needed to create a financial and legal plan."

Published by Rosalibean Publishing Co., Wrubel's financial planning book aims to help families who have a member with autism, Down syndrome, a brain injury, cerebral palsy or some other cause of an intellectual or developmental disability. The book is based on Wrubel's Blueprints for Special Needs financial planning process, which he created after the birth of his middle daughter, who has Down syndrome; the book can be purchased at Amazon for $19.99 while bulk purchases can be arranged through www.robwrubel.com.

Wrubel is dedicating himself to becoming the leading expert on financial planning for families with a special-needs member and speaks regularly to family organizations serving people with developmental disabilities as well as to groups of professionals serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families. He works with individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses on financial planning including, asset management and protection, special needs planning, wealth transfer and business retirement plans.

About Rob Wrubel

Wrubel is a Certified Financial Planning professional and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary. He is also a Senior Vice President at Cascade Investment Group, Inc., a locally owned and independent dually-registered broker-dealer and investment advisory firm that has been providing wealth management solutions including investment advice, financial planning and a number of aggregated financial services, to families, endowments, foundations and businesses since 1996.

He is also the recipient of the Don Haney Award given by the Arc of the Pikes Peak Region, for the value he has provided to the community of people with developmental disabilities in Colorado Springs.

In addition to Financial Freedom for Special Needs Families, he has also written the book Protect Your Family and articles for Exceptional Parent magazine.

About the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™

For 30 years, the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award™ program has been regarded as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers. More than 150 librarians, booksellers, design, and editorial experts – most of whom have decades of book industry experience – judge the books submitted to the contest.

