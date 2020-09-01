Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group Becomes National Ramsey SmartVestor Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group is now a National Ramsey SmartVestor partner. As a SmartVestor partner company, they can provide investing advice to Ramsey fans across the country.

SmartVestor began over 20 years ago to connect "The Dave Ramsey Show" listeners with nearby investment professionals to help with their investments and get them ready for retirement. All SmartVestor partner companies adhere to Dave Ramsey's standards and ethics.

"We are big fans of Dave Ramsey and have been implementing his strategies and beliefs about personal finance since 2008," said Julia Carlson, Founder and CEO of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, LLC. "We are proud to be recognized as a National SmartVestor partner and to serve Ramsey fans across the country."

Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group is a comprehensive wealth management and planning firm committed to helping its clients work towards improving their long-term success and pursue financial freedom.

"Our SmartVestor partner companies are a small group that we trust to provide high levels of customer service," said Darrell More, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Ramsey Solutions. "Our partner companies help our fans get intentional about investing. We trust them as an organization because they are missional, reliable, and coachable."

SmartVestor Pros have the heart of a teacher, believe in the principles that Ramsey teaches and give the same advice Ramsey would give if he could individually counsel each listener in depth. For more information, go to daveramsey.com/smartvestor.

About Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group (www.financialfreedomwmg.com/)

We are a nationally-recognized wealth management firm committed to educating our clients and helping them make wise financial decisions. We work with individuals and families as well as help business owners realize their personal vision of financial success. Our approach to wealth management allows clients to rise above financial stress, retire with confidence and leave a lasting legacy.

Our team strives to keep our clients focused on where they want to go, advise them on how to get there and continually remind them of the importance of maintaining a disciplined approach. Our commitment is to care deeply about our clients and their financial lives.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company's success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions' world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of best places to work in the country, Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 900 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit daveramsey.com.

The SmartVestor program is a directory of investment professionals. Neither Dave Ramsey nor SmartVestor are affiliates of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, LLC or LPL Financial

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

