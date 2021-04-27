Financial Gravity New Acquisition Vestus Group Recognized by the Monterey Herald as Best Investment Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies (OTCQB: FGCO) announced that last month when it's subsidiary Forta Financial signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Vestus Group and it's affiliate NCW in California, that the same month the Monterey Herald recognized Vestus Group as the Best Investment Firm for the year.

The Monterey Herald presented their Readers' Choice Awards and named Vestus Group the Winner. They also named Integris Wealth Management - Second Place, Seal Rock Wealth Management - Third Place, wiith Morgan Stanley - Honorable Mention.

Last year, Vestus Group was recognized as Second Place and Mark Williams with Vestus Group received First Place for Best Investment Advisor.

Gary Nemer, Financial Gravity's Chief Legal Officer who played a key role in the acquisition explained, "While working with Mark Williams and Bryce Hamilton through the due diligence process, we quickly realized what a tremendous value they could both bring to our organization and team. This public recognition while we were closing the transaction further validates that we picked the right group."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is the parent company of the best of bread stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, tax planning for business and personal, and financial advisor services companies. Financial Gravity's mission is to provide truly comprehensive financial guidance through our unique combination of services that include tax planning and the ability to deliver in-depth advice on a comprehensive range of investment services and products. For investment advisors, tax advisors, and financial advisors we provide platforms to access proprietary and non-proprietary tools and services to deliver what is best for clients, all coupled with technology to deliver a state-of-the-art experience. www.financialgravity.com

