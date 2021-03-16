Financial Gravity subsidiary Forta Financial acquires Vestus Group and NCW Group in California

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) subsidiary Forta Financial Group, Inc. in Greenwood Village, Colorado has closed on an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Vestus Group, and its affiliate, NCW Group, both located in Carmel, California. All of the companies are in the wealth management industry. Among the reasons for the purchase includes helping to increase revenue, increase AUM (Assets Under Management), and add additional expertise in systems and infrastructure.

According to Scott Winters, Financial Gravity Chairman & CEO, "The major gain for Financial Gravity in this transaction is the significant deepening of our bench strength with the two top talents, Mark Williams and Bryce Hamilton." Mark Williams will become Financial Gravity's EVP of Operations and will be instrumental in helping to document, systematize, and automate all company processes in order to provide the best possible experience for all. Bryce Hamilton will become EVP of Distribution and will be responsible for building out the internal channels of distribution across all of the Financial Gravity companies in order to bring a more cohesive set of offerings to all constituents. Winters added. "I am positive that Mark and Bryce will be fantastic members of the Financial Gravity family and work tirelessly towards helping promote our culture of excellence".

Bryce Hamilton responded, "Mark and I could not be more thrilled about joining an elite executive team for this next chapter in our careers. We believe we are joining a best in class firm that our clients are going to benefit from greatly. No other financial services firm can offer the 'Fractional Family Office' platform. Financial Gravity is able to provide the next generation of financial planning that every serious investor is in need."

Both executives bring decades of experience in wealth management and investing, tax planning, estate planning, insurance, employee benefits and business consulting.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is the parent company of the best of bread stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, tax planning for business and personal, and financial advisor services companies. Financial Gravity's mission is to provide truly comprehensive financial guidance through our unique combination of services that include tax planning and the ability to deliver in-depth advice on a comprehensive range of investment services and products. For investment advisors, tax advisors, and financial advisors we provide platforms to access proprietary and non-proprietary tools and services to deliver what is best for clients, all coupled with technology to deliver a state-of-the-art experience. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

