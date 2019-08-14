Financial Growth and Culture Place Squaremouth in Top 8% of US Companies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Petersburg-based company, Squaremouth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America for the 7th year in a row. According to Inc. Magazine, only 8% of companies have made the list at least 7 times.

Squaremouth, the software company behind travel insurance comparison site squaremouth.com, is the 2,292nd fastest-growing private company in the U.S. this year, up more than 900 spots from last year. The company surpassed $29 million in annual sales in 2018, a 32% increase over the previous year.

Despite its steady growth, Squaremouth has never set financial goals. Instead, CEO Chris Harvey focuses on engaging employees, exceptional customer service, an innovative website, and word-of-mouth to drive growth.

"From the very beginning, our goal as a company has been to be the best place for customers to buy travel insurance and the best place for our employees to work," Harvey says. "By prioritizing our customers and employees above all else, growth has continued to come naturally for us year over year."

To complement its growth, Squaremouth has received national and statewide recognition for its unique company culture. Earlier this year, Squaremouth was named one of the Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine, and one of the Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend for the fifth year in a row.

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com

