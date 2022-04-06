Financial Independence Group Set to Build New Corporate Headquarters in Cornelius, NC

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate and a staple of the Cornelius, North Carolina community since 1998, will build a modern and elegant building and corporate campus that will be an exciting new community landmark on Westmoreland Road in Cornelius. The company will be moving from its current Cornelius headquarters near the corner of West Catawba Avenue and Jetton Road to a 5 acre site located at 8715 Westmoreland Rd. The new campus will be home to Financial Independence Group and three of its affiliate companies; Alphastar Capital Management, Barnabas Capital, and Independent Property and Casualty Group.

Community development has always held an important place in the hearts of FIG's co-founders Bill and Ericka Cain and Co-CEOs Brian Williams, Jim Cooper and Mike Mullan. This core belief of FIG has only strengthened over time as the company and its affiliates experiences sustained and remarkable growth. Because of this, it made sense to chart a new path forward that promotes an exciting workplace environment for the future of the company and its team members.

FIG is grateful to the Town of Cornelius and Mecklenburg County for their support in keeping the company in the community. Mecklenburg County and the Town of Cornelius are supporting the company's $22.3M investment through a Business Investment Program grant. The project will result in the creation of 20 additional jobs in Cornelius over the next 5 years.

As FIG along with three other of its affiliate companies write the next chapter in the company's history, they look forward to the new campus and continuing their community outreach efforts in the Cornelius area. Construction on the facility is expected to break ground in late 2022 or early 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.

