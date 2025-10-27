Financial Industry Veteran Sheryl Rowling Launches New Practice, Offering Highly Personalized Tax and Financial Planning for Individuals and Advisory Firms

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheryl Rowling, a distinguished Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), today announced the launch of her firm, Sheryl Rowling CPA Accountancy Corporation. The firm will provide a comprehensive suite of tax and financial planning services to a limited number of clients, ensuring she can preserve her commitment to highly customized and focused guidance.

With a robust career spanning decades, Rowling has consistently maintained her professional edge. She has diligently stayed current with her professional education, retaining her CPA license and PFS credential, and continues to serve as Editorial Director for Financial Advice at Morningstar. Her decision to launch this new practice was driven by a powerful personal motivation after her non-compete expired.

"The truth is, I missed the direct client relationships," said Rowling. "Working in the industry is fulfilling, but nothing can replace the satisfaction of sitting down with a client, getting to know their life story, and helping them make the most of their financial life. I am thrilled to return to this on a genuinely personalized basis."

Rowling's return is also fueled by her deep-seated belief that fiduciary RIAs are the best and most appropriate model for clients to receive financial advice. To help make these services more widely available, she will also be consulting to advisory firms, offering individualized engagements in the areas of practice management, growth strategies, and operational efficiency, as well as facilitating firm or partner meetings.

"My commitment to the fiduciary standard extends beyond my own practice," Rowling added. "I know from experience that the best way to help more investors is to help the firms that serve them. By limiting the scope of my practice, I can ensure a depth of service that allows me to personally help each individual client and firm."

Rowling's unique background as a CPA, award-winning firm founder, and a technology innovator gives her an unparalleled perspective on navigating a complex financial world.

For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.rowlingcpa.com

About Sheryl Rowling CPA Accountancy Corporation

Sheryl Rowling CPA Accountancy Corporation is a boutique firm dedicated to providing highly personalized tax and financial planning services to both individual clients and advisory firms. Led by industry veteran Sheryl Rowling, the firm offers an independent, strategic, and practical approach, drawing on decades of experience as a CPA, financial advisor, and technology innovator.

