Financial Institutions and Leaders Recognized at Alkami Co:lab 2026 for Driving Innovation & Relationship Banking

FIsionaries™ Awards and inaugural "For the MANTL" Awards honor leaders accelerating digital banking technology in the financial services industry

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the winners of its 2026 customer awards programs, including the FIsionaries™ Awards and the inaugural "For the MANTL" Awards. Presented at Alkami Co:lab 2026, these programs recognize financial institutions and leaders driving innovation and redefining relationship banking.

The FIsionaries Awards recognize organizations that are pushing the boundaries of digital banking through strategic innovation across digital transformation, data strategy and execution, culture transformation, and user experience. Sponsored by Alkami and hosted by Jim Marous, the FIsionaries podcast series highlights regional and community financial institutions operating at the forefront of digital transformation.

The 2026 FIsionaries Award winners are:

"Each of this year's FIsionaries winners is pushing the banking industry forward in meaningful ways," said Jim Marous, host of the FIsionaries podcast and owner of the Digital Banking Report. "They are redefining what's possible by combining innovation with execution, ultimately delivering stronger experiences, deeper relationships, and greater value to their account holders."

The "For the MANTL" Awards recognize banks, credit unions, and individual leaders achieving outstanding success with the MANTL Origination & Onboarding Platform while advancing relationship banking. These awards celebrate institutions and individuals helping local communities thrive through transformative technology and meaningful customer and member engagement.

The 2026 "For the MANTL" Award winners are:

"These award winners represent the very best of what relationship banking should look like today," said Dan Milgrom, vice president and chief customer officer, Alkami Solutions Group. "The scale and sophistication of innovation across our rapidly growing customer base is remarkable. These institutions are not only embracing digital transformation but doing so in a way that strengthens human connection, delivering faster, more seamless onboarding experiences while building long-lasting relationships with their customers and members."

For more information about the FIsionaries Awards and the "For the MANTL" Awards, including categories and the full list of winners, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.