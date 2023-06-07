Financial IT Launches Fintech Pathfinder: Showcasing the Most Promising Fintech Startups

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial IT, a leading fintech publication, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Fintech Pathfinder. This comprehensive report showcases the most promising fintech startups that are revolutionizing the financial services landscape. Alongside the report, Financial IT will also be unveiling a cutting-edge platform that provides detailed information on each startup listed.

Fintech Pathfinder aims to identify and showcase the most innovative fintech startups globally. To ensure the highest quality and relevance, a rigorous selection process was employed using key criteria to evaluate each company. The following selection criteria were applied:

  • No company is older than 10 years old: Financial IT recognizes the importance of highlighting the latest and most innovative players in the industry. By focusing on younger startups, the report captures the dynamic nature of fintech innovation.
  • Privately held by VC/angel investors: The report emphasizes startups that are privately funded, showcasing their potential for growth and independence.
  • Quantifiable funding rounds from publicly available information: Financial IT leverages publicly available information to provide comprehensive insights into the financial backing of each startup.

Fintech Pathfinder will serve as an invaluable resource for investors, financial institutions, and industry professionals seeking to identify and engage with the most promising fintech startups. The report will provide detailed profiles of each selected startup, including key information such as their products and services, funding rounds and investors.

In addition to Fintech Pathfinder report, Financial IT is also launching fintech startup listings platform. This platform will provide in-depth information on each startup, enabling users to explore their offerings, track their progress, and connect with potential partners or investors. It will serve as a one-stop destination for anyone interested in staying at the forefront of fintech innovation.

"We are thrilled to launch Fintech Pathfinder ranking," said Andrew Hutchings, Editor in Chief at Financial IT. "The fintech industry is constantly evolving, and it is essential to recognize and support the emerging players that are driving innovation and disruption. Fintech Pathfinder and our new platform will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the industry."

Fintech Pathfinder is available for download on Financial IT website.

About Financial IT:
Financial IT is a leading publication covering the intersection of finance and technology. With a global readership, Financial IT provides insights and analysis on the latest trends, innovations, and challenges shaping the fintech industry. The publication serves as a trusted resource for professionals seeking to stay informed and connected within the rapidly evolving financial technology landscape.

