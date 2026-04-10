Financial Literacy Month Underscores Urgent Need for Trusted Financial Education

Key Takeaways:

Many Americans rely on informal or unreliable sources for financial advice—or don't seek guidance at all—highlighting the need for trusted, objective financial education.

Foundational money skills remain uneven, with many consumers not tracking their spending, making it harder to budget, save, and plan effectively.

Public support for financial education is overwhelming, with 88% of high school graduates saying it is as important or more important than traditional core subjects.

Taking small steps now can help build critical money skills in the long run.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a financial landscape that is growing more complex, many Americans are navigating money matters without reliable guidance. As National Financial Literacy Month begins this April, GreenPath Financial Wellness is calling attention to the urgent need for trusted financial education.

As a 65-year national nonprofit dedicated to financial wellness, GreenPath helps Americans build the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed money decisions.

According to U.S. News & World Report's latest Financial Literacy Survey, about 44% of consumers count on family and friends as their source of financial guidance(1). While loved ones can offer support, reliance on informal sources can overlook financial realities or viable options.

Even more concerning, nearly 31% of people admitted to not seeking out financial guidance at all. Without a credible source to turn to, misinformation and misunderstanding can lead to anxiety around everyday money management, from paying bills to handling unexpected expenses.

Together, these findings point to a growing gap between the financial decisions people are expected to make and the guidance available to them. Financial Literacy Month reinforces the importance of unbiased, nonjudgmental, trusted resources.

"Understanding your finances can seem daunting at first, and getting started is often the hardest part," empathized Jeremy Lark, Director of Customer Experience and Education at GreenPath. "The good news is that you don't have to tackle the challenge alone. Trusted nonprofits like GreenPath are here to help you every step of the way. Our counselors can help you gain a full picture of your expenses and income, work out a budget, and start building good money habits."

In 2025, GreenPath provided over 121,000 free debt and housing counseling services with NFCC- and HUD-certified counselors.

Foundational Money Skills Lag

The 2026 Financial Literacy Survey also found that 29% of consumers on average say that they do not track their spending(2). The less a consumer makes in annual income, the more likely they are to not track their spending: 38% of people who make under $20,000 don't track cash flow, compared to 23% of people who make $70,001 - $90,000(3).

Budgeting and spending awareness are learned skills. When these core areas of financial literacy are lacking, it can lead to difficulty saving, increased reliance on credit and higher credit card debt, and the weakened ability to withstand emergencies.

Whether using a budgeting app, a simple spreadsheet, or a written tracker, understanding where your money is going is often the first step towards reducing stress and identifying opportunities to save.

Americans Want Financial Education to Start Earlier

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) conducted a National Financial Literacy Test, which assesses understanding in ten core money management areas such as earning and saving. The results demonstrate persistent gaps: the average score was only 67.4%, while 42.4% of all participants failed with a score under 70%(4).

Yet the NFEC's survey of high school graduates about the importance of financial education revealed that over 88% of graduates say that financial education is as important or more important than every traditional core subject – nothing outperformed it.(5).

People of all ages recognize the value of financial education, but they often lack tangible support and resources. When young people enter adulthood understanding savings, budgeting, credit, and financial decision-making, they're better equipped to navigate real life.

What You Can Do This Month

To help consumers take action during Financial Literacy Month, GreenPath recommends starting with a few simple habits:

Review spending once per week, even for 5 minutes

Set a savings goal for a starter emergency fund

Set up auto-pay or reminders for recurring payments

Make one additional payment on a credit card or debt balance

"Financial education is a lifelong tool, and the earlier it begins, the stronger these critical skills will be," said Jeremy. "Don't wait when there are simple steps you can take right now to build up a foundation. Financial Literacy Month is the perfect time to start building a more secure future for yourself and your family, and GreenPath is committed to supporting your journey toward financial confidence, stability, and long-term health."

Sources:

(1)(2)(3) https://money.usnews.com/credit-cards/articles/2026-financial-literacy-survey

(4) https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/national-financial-literacy-test/

(5) https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-education-vs-core-subjects-survey/

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a trusted, national nonprofit on a mission to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, GreenPath offers free financial counseling with NFCC- and HUD- certified experts. If you're struggling to budget, manage debt, or reach your financial goals, you are not alone. Contact GreenPath at (866) 648-8122 or visit www.greenpath.com.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Audrey Downs

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenPath Financial Wellness