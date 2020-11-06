Financial Literacy Powerhouse Uses Money Management Expertise & Best-Selling Children's Book to Empower & Educate

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From company closures to expansive layoffs and evictions, COVID-19's effect on finances and economic security has left many without sufficient funds to provide for their households. With 70% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, there is a rising need for financial literacy education. Recognizing the immediate need nationwide, Gibbs Financial Fitness has stepped in to close the financial literacy gap and save families from generations of financial hardship. Using the newly released, best- selling children's book, "How to Architect Your Kid's Financial IQ," Rachel Gibbs, has used the pandemic as the perfect launching pad to bring children and families together in becoming financially fit!

Financial Literacy Powerhouse Rachel S. Gibbs Photographed: Aaron Smalls www.aarondsmalls.com

Using her easy to read children's book, "How to Architect Your Kid's Financial IQ," families are provided a blueprint about homeownership, quality credit, wealth building and money management. Rachel Gibbs, the CEO of Gibbs Financial Fitness, has been working overtime to provide thousands of clients and families with the money management know how and optimal credit maintenance services needed to overcome the money woes worsened by the pandemic. Unlike most other financial literacy books written for an adult audience, "How to Architect Your Kid's Financial IQ" was created specifically for children. Rachel's specialized approach to money management focuses on breaking generational wealth disparities by equipping the youngest members of families with age-appropriate financial literacy education.

Through Gibbs Financial Fitness, Rachel uses her in-depth knowledge of personal finance, credit counseling, and entrepreneurship to educate the masses. Now that many families are on a stringent and fixed income as a result of the pandemic, she has found it all the more important for individuals and entire households to learn, develop and practice literate money management skills to properly prepare for any unforeseen circumstances, starting with the youth.

She understands that one's financial journey is a lifetime occurrence that requires diligence, knowledge, and execution to maintain. It's her mission to simply be the guiding light through the bumps and unforeseen curves encountered along that journey. Realizing the direct correlation between poverty and crime, especially within black and brown communities, Rachel feels personally responsible for using her extensive finance and money management knowledge along with using her easy to read, best-selling children's book, "How to Architect Your Kid's Financial IQ," to teach those who may have never fathomed a financially free life, beyond generations of paycheck to paycheck survival.

Gibbs Financial Fitness is no stranger to success, hard work, countless hours, and sweat mandated to see the fruits of its labor. With more than 13,156 total credit score point increases, over 1,000 clients served and one best-selling book, Gibbs Financial Fitness is showing no signs of letting up on its mission to empower the masses with financial freedom.

Financial Literacy Powerhouse Rachel S. Gibbs

Photographed: Aaron Smalls

