Financial Management Coach and Educator Tom Graneau's New Book "Pennies To Power" Gives Young Americans a Blueprint for True Financial Freedom

HOUSTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggressively saving money — and doing so early in one's career — is the key to ensuring a comfortable tomorrow, according to personal finance expert Tom Graneau. In his new book "Pennies To Power: How to Use Your 20s to Gain Financial Independence for Life," Graneau reveals a practical strategy for tearing down the barriers preventing people from building up a healthy savings, regardless of income. The book releases in mid-April; those interested in learning more about the author and his mission can visit http://tomgraneau.com/ today.

"Most workers will earn millions of dollars during their careers but will fail to retire comfortably. At the same time, household debt has gradually ticked upwards and now exceeds $125,000," says Graneau. "Even more unsettling is that over half of all Americans could not come up with $2,000 if faced with an emergency. My goal with 'Pennies to Power' is to change that reality and empower young people to create a more financially sound future for themselves, their families and their communities."

Saving money in a systematic way is the bedrock of financial freedom, which is why Graneau has made this the focus of "Pennies to Power." And just as importantly, the insights and methods he discusses apply to any income level. Too often, lower-income earners abandon all hope of attaining freedom from money troubles. Graneau wants these individuals to know that a combination of discipline and the right strategy will lead to financial stability sooner rather than later.

Another prominent aspect of "Pennies To Power" is Graneau's investigation of the seven cultural barriers he says keep most people stuck living paycheck to paycheck. These barriers are deeply ingrained, semi-unconscious habits that require time and effort to undo, but the rewards are tremendous. Graneau has made young people his audience primarily because they're in the best position to develop the right habits quickly.

"More than ever, a college degree and a respectable career do not automatically lead to financial independence or a stress-free and happy retirement," concludes Graneau. "It's time to acknowledge these facts and re-think our relationship with money. We can all benefit when household debt stops holding people back, and I believe the younger generation can make this happen."

As a financial management specialist for 10 years, Tom Graneau has conducted thousands of private financial counseling sessions with individuals and families, held week-long financial workshops, and spoke to various groups, including people in the military. He is not only a financial management coach, but also an educator, author, veteran and strong advocates for a self-improvement. Graneau inspires change in families and individuals for personal greatness, including financial growth and stability.

