Financial Market Data Spending Expected To Decline In 2021; Industry Undecided On Impact Of COVID-19

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spending on financial market data is expected to decline marginally in 2021, with 33.7% of respondents in Burton-Taylor's Financial Market Data/Analysis 2020 Global Demand Survey expecting spending to decline by more than 2%, with 8.5% of respondents expecting total spending to decline by 6% or more according to a new study published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division. User segments expected to see the largest declines included salespeople and corporate C-Suite users, with 15% and 13% in each category expecting spending declines in excess of 6%, respectively.

Despite the broad economic impact of COVID-19 shutdowns, the financial industry remains uncertain about the influence on market data spending, with just over half of respondents (54%) expecting COVID-19 to have a significant influence on market data spending in 2021 while 46% expect little to no influence from the virus on spending activity.

A smaller percentage of our respondents expect market data spending to increase in 2021, with 23.0% expecting spending to increase by 2% or more, and 5.4% expecting spending to increase by 6% or more. The importance of data to support risk and compliance processes remains top of mind in the industry, with 49% of respondents expecting spending to rise by more than 2% and 15% expecting the growth to exceed 15%. The growth expectations represent a continuation of recent trends, with the segment seeing a 10% in spending in 2019.

"Although market data spending is expected to decline marginally in 2021, there are a number of segments where our respondents see outsized growth. Demand for data that can help decipher the impact of Covid-19 on economic prospects remains in high demand, as are data sources that can support corporate credit evaluations," says Robert Iati, Director at Burton-Taylor. "The survey results also reinforce the importance of risk management processes in the new distributed work environment, as monitoring risk parameters from staff working at home raises significant compliance concerns."

The 25-page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Data/Analysis 2020 Global Demand Survey report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. The report can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/financial-market-data-analysis-global-demand-2020-2021-2/ or by contacting [email protected], +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com

