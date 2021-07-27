Financial Market Desktops Users Increased to 1.7 Million in 2020 -Stable Growth Expected in 2021 - NEW BURTON-TAYLOR REPORT

Financial Market Data Desktops Evolving to Meet New Needs of the Industry Tweet this

"The desktop is changing and should no longer be thought of as a one-size fits all terminal that sits on a desk in the office" says Adler Smith, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "The desktop must be designed for the new users that are occupying the financial industry, ones that come in knowing at least one programming language and who desire high degrees of openness, flexibility and inoperability in the solutions they use. In many ways, 2020 accelerated this transition by putting an increased focus on the technology component of the desktop."

Burton-Taylor forecasts the desktop space to experience steady growth in the 3-4% range for 2021. The report predicts the majority of new growth will come from investment banking, corporate and retail wealth management, as desktop providers tailor solutions to meet the needs of users in particular areas.

The 34-page Burton-Taylor Financial Market Desktops 2021: Evolving to Meet Changing Client Needs report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the website. The report can also be purchased here, or by contacting [email protected], +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Index, Market Data, and Media Intelligence, PR share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

