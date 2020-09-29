Financial Market News Technology Experts Acuity Trading Unveil New Website

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Trading, a global provider of AI trading tools, announces the launch of their new website. The site, live today, features a streamlined design optimised for user experience and accessibility which connects its strong financial news heritage with cutting edge fintech AI capabilities.

Acuity Trading launch new website

The new Acuitytrading.com site showcases a market-leading product suite that provides exclusive financial news market analysis to brokers, wealth managers and market professionals. AI data-led tools and visualisations sit side by side with live data examples providing stock market insights on topical themes and trending issues such as the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The upgraded site combines the latest AI technology, powerful data-driven analytics and stock market sentiment analysis to give clients unparalleled contextual understanding of breaking financial market news.

"We are delighted to launch our eagerly anticipated, new company website to our clients and partners. Visitors to the website will now be able to better explore the breadth and depth of our capabilities as a news technology provider.

"We wanted our new website to reinforce our provenance in the news and alternative data industry whilst also reflecting our innovation in AI and creativity," says Nikki Carpenter, Acuity's Director.

As well as product and corporate updates, Acuity's new website will be updated on a regular basis with data-led market commentary pieces and academic studies, helping online brokers and investors to make use of Acuity's data and trading tools in new and effective ways.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading is a financial technology company, extracting and analysing rich sentiment data from global news sources to provide online brokers, investors and market professionals across the investment community with an alternative and unique view of the markets, delivered via powerful visualisations.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, Acuity Trading uses sophisticated Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technology to analyse millions of news items on a daily basis and quantify the mood of the market towards any given tradable instrument including global themes affecting the market.

