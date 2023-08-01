Financial Media Pioneer Wealthion Achieves Key Milestone, Surpasses 1,000 Videos on Rapidly Growing YouTube Channel

With more than 45 million views, Wealthion continues to disrupt and reinvent the financial media landscape

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthion, the fastest growing financial media channel on YouTube, today celebrates a major milestone as it has uploaded its 1,000th video, marking a significant achievement in its journey to help investors. Since the channel's inception in February 2021, Wealthion has received more than 45 million views to date and gained nearly 300,000 subscribers.

Distinguished for its unconventional approach, Wealthion is reshaping the traditional financial media model through long-form content including explainer videos and thoughtful discussions exploring the economy, markets, and investing – all towards the goal of providing financial education and actionable options for investors to build and maintain their wealth.

Wealthion produces video content five to six times per week with insightful discussions with renowned financial experts including financial heavyweights such as David Rosenberg, Jim Grant, Alasdair Macleod, Kyle Bass and Stephanie Pomboy.  

"What we're doing is unconventional, but we're doing it better than anyone else. We give our viewers actionable insight, in-depth analysis and nutritious content that others in the space lack," said Adam Taggart, CEO & Founder of Wealthion. "Our content is proof that there is an underserved market and a need for a new media model for the way people consume financial education. The landscape is changing and Wealthion is at the forefront providing longer, more detailed content that goes beyond traditional media and five-minute segments."

While conventional wisdom is that most viewers want short-form content, Wealthion challenges the belief that viewers prefer shorter content, highlighting the appetite for sustainable discussions in the realm of finance and investing.

"Our audience's enthusiasm demonstrates that there is a desire for long-form videos, as they seek the most comprehensive insights into today's economy and its impact on their lives," said Taggart.

To learn more about Wealthion and keep up to date with new videos, visit the YouTube Channel or visit wealthion.com to sign up for the newsletter or schedule a free portfolio evaluation.

About Wealthion
Founded in 2021, Wealthion is the fastest-growing financial brand on YouTube with more than 1,000 videos and 45 million views to date. As an investor and financial expert with 30 years of experience, Adam Taggart, created Wealthion out of his passion to help others build wealth and advance financial literacy. The show format offers viewers an informative, non-dogmatic, fair, thoughtful financial exploration and analysis about what's happening in today's market and helps investors make sense of headlines with timely insights from the world's leading financial minds. To learn more about Wealthion and keep up to date with new videos, visit the YouTube Channel or visit wealthion.com to sign up for the newsletter or schedule a free portfolio evaluation.

