Financial Milestones Achieved by Innovative Management Services Organization

FCS shares the early success of its newly formed management services organization, Core Ventures. Post this

Despite recent setbacks incurred due to the Change Healthcare crisis, where FCS strategically leveraged Core Ventures partnerships to develop a quick-turn resolution, FCS has been able to achieve outstanding results across key financial metrics.

"Through streamlined operations, enhanced resource allocation, and optimized decision-making processes, FCS has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in capitalizing on market opportunities," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Recognizing the evolving oncology landscape, FCS has strategically allocated resources toward initiatives that align with its long-term growth objectives.

Over the past three months, the practice has expanded its breadth of expertise by welcoming new physicians, including FCS Medical Director, Late Phase Clinical Research Bradley Monk, MD, who is focused on building out FCS' disease-specific late-phase research programs.

Additionally, in an announcement made earlier this week, FCS introduced a new healthcare analytics subsidiary of Core Ventures, Vita Nova Insights,SM which utilizes precision oncology insights and real-world evidence to optimize patient care and propel clinical research to aid in the discovery and development of new therapies.

Further initiatives brought to fruition early in the year are the dedicated efforts to enhance value-based care programs within the practice have also been impactful, including the launch of the FCS Holistic Model of Care. The patient-centric program aimed at improving the quality of oncology care and reducing healthcare costs provides all FCS patients, regardless of their health plan, with care coordination and supportive services to optimize their outcomes.

"The establishment of Core Ventures has enabled FCS to harness opportunities that will sustain and enrich the value we are providing to our shareholders, our strategic partners, and our patients," says FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "I could not be more proud of the initial results of these critical programs, which will continue to pave the way for enhanced patient care and practice efficiency."

FCS and Core Ventures remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence, which will create long-term value for its shareholders, partners, and patients. Together, they are well-positioned for sustained growth and competitive advantage.

Physicians who may be interested in how they may benefit from participation in Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and Core Ventures may reach out directly by emailing [email protected].

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Core Ventures

Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, L.L.C.,(Core Ventures) a physician-owned management services organization, provides operational and advisory support services to the nearly 100 FCS clinics throughout the state of Florida.

Core Ventures helps align the varied practice locations, ancillary services, and patient care across FCS service lines by providing efficient and effective enterprise-wide management services.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute