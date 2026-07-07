Financial Modeling Institute Releases Global Study on AI and Financial Modeling

New survey from financial modeling leaders finds human judgment remains essential for AI adoption while nearly half report no measurable time savings from AI tools

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Modeling Institute (FMI) today released The Human Financial Modeller, a global research report examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping the financial modeling profession.

Produced by the Financial Modeling Global Leaders Council (GLC), the report is based on a survey completed by the 63 members of the council who are leading financial modeling professionals representing 26 countries. The study explores how experts are using AI today, where human expertise remains essential, and what the future holds for the profession.

Among the report's most striking findings: not a single Council member indicated they would feel confident relying on an AI-generated financial model for high-stakes business decisions without independent human review.

While 86% of Council members reported using AI tools for financial modeling tasks within the past year, the research found that adoption remains relatively shallow. Seventy percent of respondents indicated AI is involved in 25% or less of their modeling workflow and nearly half reported little or no measurable time savings from AI tools.

"The conversation around AI often focuses on what technology can do," said Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of Financial Modeling Institute. "What this report highlights is the continued importance of human judgment. The world's leading financial modelers see enormous potential in AI, but they also recognize that responsibility, accountability, and professional judgment cannot be automated."

The report identifies a significant shift underway within the profession. When asked which phases of the financial modeling process will remain most dependent on human expertise, Council members overwhelmingly ranked defending a model's purpose, assumptions, and business context above the mechanical work of model construction. The findings suggest the value of financial modelers is increasingly moving from building models to exercising judgment over them.

The research also uncovered growing concerns around governance and accountability. Nearly half of respondents reported their organizations do not yet have formal policies governing the use of AI financial model development. At the same time, 70% agreed that the profession should establish formal ethical standards specifically for AI-assisted financial modeling.

Key findings include:

94% say knowing how to build models from scratch remains essential for developing strong financial judgment, even as AI improves.

94% say human oversight and validation will remain essential for all AI-generated financial models used in decision-making.

86% say AI will significantly reduce the time required to build financial models within the next 5 years.

78% say the profession will shift from building models to supervising model-building systems.

Beyond AI adoption, the report explores professional accountability, disclosure requirements, ethical considerations, workforce development, and the future skills that will differentiate elite financial modelers. The findings reveal a profession undergoing significant transformation while maintaining strong consensus around the importance of human oversight.

The Human Financial Modeller is the inaugural publication of the Financial Modeling Global Leaders Council, a global forum of financial modeling experts established by FMI to advance thought leadership and help shape the future of the profession.

To download the full report, visit https://fminstitute.com/modeling-resources/human-financial-modeler

About Financial Modeling Institute:

Financial Modeling Institute (FMI) is the world's only financial modeling accreditation body with candidates in 120+ countries. FMI promotes awareness, excellence, and discipline in financial modeling through rigorous accreditation programs and thought leadership.

For more information about Financial Modeling Institute, visit www.fminstitute.com

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SOURCE Financial Modeling Institute