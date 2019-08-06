Financial Planner Distills His Exit Planning Strategy in New Book

As the world approaches the greatest transfer of wealth in history, Garrett Hurley is asking entrepreneurs to consider what a graceful transition looks like. In his new book, Hurley speaks not only to baby boomers on the precipice of retirement, but to all those hoping to live a second act on their own terms. From trying not to pay a dollar more than you owe in taxes to giving back to the community and building a purpose, Hurley's book lends insights garnered from his career working with high-net-worth individuals.

Getting Out Gracefully! is divided into three parts: Creating Wealth, Increasing Wealth and Getting Out Gracefully. In each section, Hurley grounds the conversation in the reality of the clients with whom he has worked. Additionally, each chapter concludes with homework for the reader.

"I consider getting out gracefully the requisite capstone to a life well-lived, and I've written this book for leaders who share this belief," said Garrett Hurley.

Getting Out Gracefully! How to Responsibly Exit the Business You've Spent Your Life Building is available today on Amazon.com .

About Garrett Hurley

Garrett Hurley is the founder and CEO of Brix Partners LLC. He is currently certified as a Chartered Life Underwriter- CLU®, a Chartered Financial Consultant -ChFC®, a Chartered Special Needs Consultant -ChSNC® and also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), with advanced knowledge about the unique planning needs of the ultra-affluent. Having personally gone through a generational family business transfer, he dedicates his firm's work to helping companies or individuals keep the business, or its realized value, within the family. To learn more about Garrett Hurley, go to: GarrettWHurley.com .

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

