Financial Planner Marilyn Suey Interviewed by Kevin Harrington, The Original Shark on ABC's "Shark Tank"

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Harrington, the inventor of the Infomercial and original Shark on ABCs hit show "Shark Tank" sat down with Marilyn Suey, Principal and CEO. of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, to talk about how taking a big-picture, holistic approach to your finances may help business owners and high-net worth households build and design your ideal lifestyle for today, for tomorrow and for life.

Kevin Harrington and Marilyn Suey The Diamond Group

"The world of personal finance and wealth management is changing rapidly. Do you know what the changes are and how they affect you? It's no longer just about managing investments and performance," said Ms. Suey.

The complete interview is available at www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/videos

"One of our objectives at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is to continually 'raise the bar' on our ability to deliver extraordinary service and advice to our clients," said Ms. Suey. "We take great care as we serve and support our clients who are business owners, health care professionals, and entrepreneurs. Our advice includes managing investments; however, we go much deeper to ensure that our clients have their entire Financial House integrated using our Prosperity Blueprint ProcessTM and are on their path to financial independence."

"Your Financial House" is a simple but powerful graphic that shows clients how to think about and integrate their financial planning as they take steps toward retirement or their second act, post full-time work, said Harrington. "Marilyn Suey is a wealth manager who marries your financial numbers with your desired lifestyle to complete your Prosperity Blueprint. She believes that wealth is more than just your money--it includes your health, your family, your friends and the causes that you care about deeply."

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Using our Prosperity Blue Print TM Process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families and the people and causes they care about deeply. For information, go to www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com

About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington has been a successful entrepreneur for over 40 years. He's an original "Shark" on the Emmy-winning TV show, Shark Tank. He is also the Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, Co-Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and Co-Founding board member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO).

Kevin has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each. He's been involved in more than a dozen public companies and has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities. Kevin has extensive experience in business all over the world, opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries worldwide. His success led Mark Burnett hand-picking Kevin to become an Original Shark on Shark Tank where he filmed over 175 segments.

He most recently launched his book, "Mentor to Millions," and "Build Wealth Like a Shark" in which Marilyn Suey is a contributing author.

For information, go to www.kevinharrington.tv

About Marilyn Suey

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, LPL Financial, and Kevin Harrington are all separate parties. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

