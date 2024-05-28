Financial Planning Association and Money.com Partner to Create Listing of Exceptional Financial Planners

The Best Financial Planners list will quantify the qualities of those

providing extraordinary financial planning advice.

DENVER and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, and iconic personal finance brand Money.com, are pleased to announce a new partnership that will create greater awareness of financial planning among millions of Americans. The Best Financial Planners list will use a unique methodology designed to empower consumers to identify and engage with trusted financial planners easily.

The teams at FPA and Money.com have joined forces to develop the Best Financial Planners list, recognizing the pivotal role financial planners play in individuals' financial well-being. With a shared vision that financial planning should be inclusive and accessible to all, this list will aim to address the challenge consumers face in discerning the most reputable financial planners from the rest, such as experience, credentials, and trust with clients.

"Like FPA, the outstanding team at Money.com recognizes the importance of financial planning and that not everyone who proclaims to be a 'financial planner' is providing these important services at the same level," said Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "It can be challenging for consumers to know who to trust most with their financial future, which is why we are honored to partner to provide a much-needed list to the millions of consumers who depend on Money.com for their personal finance news and insights."

The Best Financial Planners list will not be just another 'top financial advisers list' based only on a professional's number of clients and assets under management. Rather, it will highlight data from a comprehensive set of factors, including specialties, experience, education, communication, trust-building, and other typically unquantifiable factors.

"The Best Financial Planners list will arm readers with insights into the who's who of this world, ultimately providing everyone with the information to make smart decisions about who to trust with one's financial future," said Mike Ayers, Head of Content at Money.

Through a meticulous process, the Best Financial Planners list will evaluate financial planners on both quantifiable metrics and qualitative aspects crucial to a successful client-planner relationship. This approach, a collaboration of FPA's industry expertise and Money.com's consumer-focused perspective, aims to provide unparalleled clarity to individuals seeking financial guidance.

How It Will Work

The Best Financial Planners list is a comprehensive evaluation tool. FPA members will have the opportunity, beginning later in mid-June, to participate by completing a detailed questionnaire covering various aspects of their work. This questionnaire was developed by Money.com and the FPA, using empirical academic research and field research with professionals in the space. The final list will delve into those areas that are easy to quantify, including education, credentials, and experience, and those areas that have traditionally been more difficult to quantify, including trust factors and client communication.

The Best Financial Planners list aims to bridge the gap between consumers and financial planners by offering a standardized and comprehensive evaluation framework. The questionnaire is being designed to capture not just the basics but the essence of what makes a financial planner exceptional. Aligning planners' responses with what clients value most can identify a true representation of excellence in the financial planning field.

Some additional details:

The questionnaire will be open exclusively to FPA members . Membership in the Association will be required to be considered for inclusion in the Best Financial Planners list.



. Membership in the Association will be required to be considered for inclusion in the Best Financial Planners list. Completion of the questionnaire does not guarantee inclusion in the list. The final list will be developed based on the collected data, and the number of financial planners included has not been pre-determined.



in the list. The final list will be developed based on the collected data, and the number of financial planners included has not been pre-determined. The Best Financial Planners list will be officially revealed at the FPA Annual Conference 2024 in Columbus, Ohio , from September 18-20 . A robust campaign will accompany the unveiling to celebrate those included in the Index.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

About Money

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money.com, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live, Best Colleges, Best Banks, Best Life Insurance, and Best Mortgage Lenders with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being.

SOURCE Financial Planning Association