Financial planning made easy: Legal & General America selected as launch partner for Everyday Life's next generation online platform

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA), a top ten U.S. life insurer, was selected as the launch partner for Everyday Life, a new online insurance concierge service, to increase the use of term life insurance as an essential financial planning tool. Through this platform, LGA's term life insurance products and term riders are available, via a stacking approach, directly to consumers.

Expert financial planners often recommend stacked coverage plans because they offer consumers high cost savings by more closely matching needs as they evolve over time. However, relatively few families can afford the time and money required to engage an expert financial planner. This new partnership allows consumers to receive a customized stacked coverage plan after answering a set of questions in less than five minutes. By leveraging LGA's term riders, users can obtain stacked coverage in a single policy, realizing even greater cost savings.

"Everyday Life's innovative platform allows us to clearly outline the specific amount of coverage individuals and families need, and for what duration, based on where they are in their financial journeys," said Steve Robinson, vice president of Partnerships for LGA. "We are on a mission to make the process of getting customized life insurance as quickly and straightforward as possible. Through our partnership with Everyday Life, we will be able to help more people realize how simple it can be to protect their financial futures."

LGA's term products, which range from 10 to 40 years, provide a baseline of life insurance coverage. Term riders offer consumers the option to add 10, 15 or 20 years of layered protection to help cover expenses like mortgages or student loans. Through Everyday Life, users receive a straightforward recommendation, eliminating the hassle that typically accompanies selecting life insurance coverage.

"Despite many years as an insurance executive, it wasn't until my own experience buying life insurance that I understood how difficult it can be to get good advice you can trust," said Jake Tamarkin, co-founder & chief executive officer of Everyday Life. "We believe that everyone deserves access to expert advice and support that makes financial security affordable and achievable. We are pleased to partner with Legal & General America, a world-class company whose products align well with our mission."

Everyday Life, with LGA's term laddering solution, is now available in select states and will soon be available nationally.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $58 billion in new coverage issued in 2018, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2018 with in excess of $734 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

Legal & General America life insurance products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. OPTerm policy form # ICC18-OPTC and state variations.

About Everyday Life

Everyday Life is a new online insurance concierge service for working families. Combining the unbiased expert advice of a great financial planner with the convenient services of a licensed online insurance agent, Everyday Life uses patent-pending technology to make it easy for people to get custom coverage plans that are more effective and less expensive than traditional one-size-fits-all policies. To demonstrate its commitment to improving the financial security of working families, Everyday Life plans to donate a portion of every commission to organizations whose priorities align with Everyday Life's mission. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Everyday Life was established in 2018 and is supported by a group of innovative insurers and financial institutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.elifelabs.com/.

