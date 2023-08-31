Financial Professional Releases Comprehensive Guide to Helping Protect Wealth and Leave A Legacy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Kirsner, MBA, president of Kirsner Wealth Management has released the 4th edition of his retirement planning book, "Help Preserve Your Retirement Assets and Leave a Legacy." It contains valuable retirement, investment, tax planning and estate planning strategies for individuals with a net worth of $1 million to $10 Million or more.

"For me, helping preserve clients' wealth is my top priority," Kirsner said. "Our team creates plans that helps our clients to take less risk while building their wealth."

The book also includes an introduction by Craig's father, Stuart Kirsner, who founded the business in 1972.

One chapter in the book comes from Jack Owen Jr., an estate planning attorney and CPA. Entitled "Protecting the Assets You Leave Your Family," it discusses ways to help protect your family wealth from things such as divorces, creditor claims, and lawsuits – as well as explains how to help keep your assets in your family bloodline.

About Kirsner Wealth Management:
Kirsner Wealth Management helps their clients with estate planning, wealth management, tax planning and insurance strategies in South Florida since 1972.

