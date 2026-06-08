Financial Professionals Release Comprehensive Guide to IRA Tax Planning and Leaving a Legacy Behind

New book details how to preserve your wealth and prevent future tax implications for your family

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Kirsner, MBA, president of Kirsner Wealth Management, and Steven Kao, CAIA, MBA, Financial Advisor and Director of Portfolio Management, have released their latest book, "IRA Owners: Help Defuse Your Ticking Tax Time-Bomb." Kirsner and Kao draw on their decades of experience guiding clients to give readers clear strategies for preserving their wealth.

Kirsner and Kao share their passion for IRA tax planning and retirement strategies through a guide designed to help readers protect their assets and leave a legacy for their families.

IRA Owners Help Defuse Your Ticking Time-Bomb

Topics include:

Strategies to help preserve your retirement assets from the next recession

Ways to help protect your spouse financially after you're gone

"Remember, when it comes to your IRA, it's either pay Uncle Sam now or pay him later, but somebody's got to pay, and many Americans want to pay the least taxes possible. This book was written to help you understand that reality and deal with it proactively," Kirsner said.

With millions of Americans facing critical decisions about retirement and taxes every day, Kirsner and Kao have created a timely guide to help readers navigate the challenges ahead with confidence. "IRA Owners: Help Defuse Your Ticking Tax Time-Bomb" combines decades of real-world experience with actionable strategies designed to help readers protect their assets, reduce their tax exposure and maximize the impact of their life's savings.

"A surviving spouse with lower income can often mean higher taxes for that widow. This is why you want to do proactive tax planning now to potentially help protect your surviving spouse or family members from the impact of higher taxes after you're gone," Kao said. "Our goal in writing this book was to really drive home the importance of proper planning."

This book can be purchased on Amazon for $18.

About Kirsner Wealth Management:

Kirsner Wealth Management helps its clients with legacy planning, wealth management and insurance strategies in South Florida. The family-owned business takes estate planning one step further by partnering with attorneys who create dynasty estate plans, which are designed to be bloodline-protected to keep clients' money with their families long after they're gone. Learn more at https://kirsnerwealth.com.

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business Kirsner Insurance Services. Kirsner Wealth Management is an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by Kirsner Insurance Services are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. AEWM is not affiliated with Kirsner Insurance Services. Kirsner Wealth Management has a strategic partnership with tax professionals and attorneys who can provide tax and/or legal advice. Neither Kirsner Wealth Management or its representatives may give legal or tax advice. You are encouraged to consult your tax advisor or attorney. This is intended for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be used as the sole basis for financial decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of an individual's situation. 4118847 - 6/26

Media Contact: Ally Bell

Phone Number: 612.351.8682

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kirsner Wealth Management