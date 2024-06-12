Financial Recovery Strategies and Spectrum Settlement Recovery Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Industry-Leading Claim Filing Services in Class Actions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Recovery Strategies (FRS) and Spectrum Settlement Recovery (Spectrum), leaders in third-party class action claims filing, have formed a strategic alliance to deliver superior claims management services. This partnership aims to assist companies in recovering settlements from antitrust, product defect, and other large class actions.

The alliance will offer comprehensive case tracking, analysis, and create procedures to file strong claims. They will liaise with class counsel, claims administrators, and courts, while also engaging in marketing efforts to highlight recovery opportunities for clients.

Both firms have over two decades of experience and are recognized as the gold standard in the industry. Their efforts have significantly increased participation in class action settlements, ensuring beneficiaries receive their entitled payments. Their client base includes major corporations across various sectors such as hospitality, technology, finance, healthcare, and food service. Together, FRS and Spectrum have recovered billions for their clients.

Michael Epstein, Founder and CEO of FRS, expressed excitement about the alliance, stating, "This partnership with Spectrum is a leap towards setting new benchmarks for class action settlement claims management."

Howard Yellen and David Morgenstein, co-founders of Spectrum, added, "Our priority is representing clients. Partnering with FRS allows us to continue delivering top-tier service, driven by our shared vision and values. It's about championing our clients' rights with integrity and tenacity."

The first collaborative effort will be on the Payment Card Interchange Fee Settlement (MDL 1720), ensuring over twenty-one thousand FRS and Spectrum clients in this $5.54 billion settlement receive optimal representation and recovery.

Both FRS and Spectrum are committed to exploring new avenues to enhance client value. "This alliance reflects our dedication to excellence and our drive to evolve with changing market dynamics. It's going to be great," added Epstein.

