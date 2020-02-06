Financial Recovery Technologies Boosts Australia Presence with APAC Vice President and Managing Director Hire

MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Recovery Technologies ("FRT"), the leading provider of securities class action recovery services to institutional investors, has appointed Sean Cookson as Vice President and Managing Director, APAC. He joins FRT after having held senior sales, strategy, business development and marketing roles within financial and information services across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

FRT is rapidly expanding its international presence as activity in shareholder class actions outside the U.S. continue to gain momentum. FRT first entered the Australian market in 2014, primarily to help Australian fund managers track offshore litigation related to their global holdings. Now, FRT is monitoring over 50 local class actions following increased litigation in the region.

The appointment of Cookson demonstrates FRT's continuing commitment to provide an exceptional client experience and drive growth across Australia and Asia. He will be based in the Sydney office, working closely with Steven Longley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and report to Rob Adler, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Recovery Technologies.

"The growth and development of the Australian securities litigation market has seen a dramatic increase in recent years," said Longley. "More investors are turning their attention to monitoring both local and global class actions, and FRT is uniquely positioned to help them."

"I am thrilled to join the FRT team and look forward to driving momentum in the Australian class actions space over the coming months," said Cookson. "Having worked in both financial and information services for over 15 years, the opportunity to take on the securities class action space on a global scale with a leading firm like FRT was one I could not pass up."

"Sean is key to better serving our clients in Asia Pacific and expanding our foothold in the region," said Adler. "His wealth of experience across the financial and information services industries will be critical in helping drive our continued growth and expansion not only in Australia but across the entire Asia Pacific region."

FRT has more than 800 institutional clients worldwide including leading superfunds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, pension funds and private banks with more than $28 trillion in collective assets under management.

About Financial Recovery Technologies

Founded in 2008, Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a leading technology-based services firm that helps the investment community identify eligibility, file claims and collect funds made available in securities class action settlements. Offering the most comprehensive range of claim filing and monitoring services available, we provide best-in-class eligibility analysis, disbursement auditing and client reporting, and deliver the highest level of accuracy, accountability and transparency available. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company (http://www.ccgroup.com). For more information, go to www.frtservices.com .

