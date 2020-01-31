Financial Recovery Technologies Provides Unprecedented Access to Potential Class Action Claims

MEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --According to Financial Recovery Technologies ("FRT"), the leading provider of securities class action recovery services to institutional investors, 2019 saw a continued rise in securities litigation efforts outside of North America with over 50 unique actions across 12 jurisdictions. Regulatory changes are heightening fiduciary standards and accountability for investors, with demand for proactive services for shareholders at an all-time high and shareholder class actions are not immune. Asset managers need access to new technologies to efficiently manage and streamline the process for class actions to meet these changes.

As pioneers in this space, FRT is excited to be delivering a global view into all cases that institutional investors may be eligible for – including North American Settled Class Actions, Non-U.S. Group Actions, Antitrust Class Actions, U.S. Opt-Out, and Non-U.S. Opt-In opportunities. FRT's new Client Portal details exposure levels through master case summaries and key decision criteria such as jurisdiction risk, damages, case comparisons and more; providing institutions with the insights needed to manage a growing set of challenges in the shareholder class action space.

"These enhancements come at a time when institutional investors have been challenged to think globally and address more varied matters surrounding litigation than ever before," said Rob Adler, Chief Executive Officer, FRT. "Over the last decade, we've partnered with our clients to understand the intricacies of their responsibilities and invested in updating our existing products like the Client Portal to keep clients ahead of the curve and prepared to maximize recoveries, no matter the case type or jurisdiction."

FRT has over 800 institutional clients worldwide including hedge funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and private banks with more than $30 trillion in collective assets under management.

About Financial Recovery Technologies

Founded in 2008, Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a leading technology-based services firm that helps the investment community identify eligibility, file claims and collect funds made available in securities class action settlements. Offering the most comprehensive range of claim filing and monitoring services available, we provide best-in-class eligibility analysis, disbursement auditing and client reporting, and deliver the highest level of accuracy, accountability and transparency available. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company (http://www.ccgroup.com). For more information, go to www.frtservices.com .

