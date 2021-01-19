Financial Researcher, Educator and Noted Bitcoin Expert Nik Bhatia Releases Definitive New Book Detailing Bitcoin's History and Emerging Future in Shifting Financial Landscape

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher and financial historian Nik Bhatia announced the release of his first book, a detailed analysis of the evolution of global monetary systems poised to become the authoritative text on Bitcoin history. "Layered Money: From Gold and Dollars to Bitcoin and Central Bank Digital Currencies" presents Bitcoin's historical journey, from minting gold coins in Renaissance Florence, to the evolution of central banking, and later emergence of Bitcoin as a dominant force in today's financial markets. Complete with new Bitcoin nomenclature, illustrations, and a theoretical framework to help describe this transformative monetary innovation, "Layered Money" cogently leverages Bhatia's experience and financial expertise to guide readers through a tour de force of money market history. "Layered Money" is available for purchase via Amazon.com and is Amazon's #1 New Release in Digital Currencies.

Layered Money

"The history of currency and Bitcoin is a topic I find endlessly fascinating," said Bhatia. "And I believe this book to be the most comprehensive, current, and holistic account of Bitcoin ever written. Its genesis comes from a research paper I wrote in 2018, entitled 'The Time Value of Bitcoin,' a paper that developed an intellectual following. Being able to invent a working, viable financial theory that is 100% native to Bitcoin is a privilege. And I'm happy to say that Bitcoin enthusiasts have rallied around these ideas. 'Layered Money' merges two worlds – Bitcoin and international monetary system scholarship. The book will appeal to readers from both worlds."

As central banks prepare to launch their own crypto-competitors, Bhatia illustrates how the invention of Bitcoin created a seismic shift in money, ultimately merging the monetary and cryptography sciences into one. Bhatia's ground-breaking analysis of layered money elucidates money markets for the general reader and shows how Bitcoin is evolving into a trusted global currency. Readers will come away with an understanding of the mechanics of our financial system, why the dollar is deeply entrenched despite its state of disrepair, and how Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and cryptocurrencies will interact to help create a new monetary future.

For more information on the history of Bitcoin, the importance of cryptocurrency in a global context, or future research projects, follow Bhatia on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium.

About Nik Bhatia

Financial researcher Nik Bhatia holds a Master in Finance from I.E. Business School in Madrid, Spain and is a CFA® charterholder who teaches Applied Finance in Fixed Income Securities as Adjunct Professor of Finance and Business Economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Bhatia previously worked the U.S. Treasuries trading desk for a large institutional asset manager and has extensive trading experience in both money markets and interest rate futures. Bhatia's current research focuses on the international monetary system and Bitcoin together, topics he explores in "Layered Money." When not exploring financial topics, he spends time at home in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter. Learn more about his work at: www.LayeredMoney.com.

