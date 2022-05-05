Financial Resources Group Celebrates Steve Lank's First Anniversary as President

Lank Led Company to Becoming LPL Financial's Largest Enterprise

FORT MILL, S.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) is celebrating today the one-year anniversary of Steve Lank serving as the company's president. Over the past year under Lank's leadership, the company has grown to having over $37 billion in assets and more than $200 million in total revenue serving over 1,000 affiliated professionals making it LPL Financial's largest enterprise*.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Steve serve as our President," said Financial Resource Group CEO Bruce Miller. "His unique, yet dynamic leadership skills have been a tremendous asset to our company and are directly related to the growth we've experienced over this past year as well as reaching this monumental milestone of now being LPL's largest enterprise."

Over the last year, the firm has added 174 financial professionals and seven financial institution partners under their organization where they provide customized services to help grow financial advisors' books of business that include, but are not limited to: Business Development and Recruiting, Marketing, Onboarding, Technology to name a few.

Aside from growing their advisor base, Lank acknowledges two notable accomplishments achieved this past year, launching a new website and enhancing their social media presence. "We are proud to provide our clients and prospects with a fresh new look to our website which encompasses a more innovative approach to our offerings. Our existing clients now have a more user-friendly experience when navigating through the tools and resources we exclusively provide that we continually build upon. Additionally, we have exploded our social media presence by growing it 60 percent, keeping our followers up to date with the latest news and announcements," said Lank.

The firm has also hired 26 new employees since Lank joined and the expansion doesn't stop there. As a result of their continued and forecasted growth, Financial Resources Group is moving to a new office in June. "We are excited to be moving into a beautiful new state-of-the art location to accommodate for our rapid growth," said Lank. "We are looking forward to having a modern environment that will also be a place to showcase our fantastic clients."

Financial Resources Group has also become heavily involved in supporting local organizations over the past year. Through the pandemic, the company supported Communities in Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg by providing assistance towards the academic needs for students. Additionally, the firm has also supported Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Carolinas and participated in their "Over the Edge" event where four employees rappelled of the Hyatt House hotel in downtown Charlotte.

Chief Executive Officer Donna Dunlap of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Carolinas expresses her appreciation of the firm's support over the past year. "We are so grateful to Steve Lank and Financial Resources Group for their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. Steve's sincere care and concern for young people who are at risk is demonstrated through his exemplary efforts to help change their trajectory for success. His continued support of our mission and the children we serve enables us to positively impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community through one-to-one dedicated mentoring relationships. Thank you Steve and Financial Resources Group for making a difference and for helping to change children's lives for the better."

Reflecting back over company's successes this past year, Lank proudly recognizes his team that led the firm to where it is today. "The success we've experienced is a direct result of the hard work and dedication from our incredible employees. Their passion to serve our financial advisors coupled with their work-ethic is one of the main reasons I decided to join this company and I couldn't be prouder."

Lank is grateful to be a part of the organization and is very excited about the company's future. "Being able to work for Financial Resources Group is dream job for me and I am honored to continue to lead the company to even higher levels," said Lank. "We have some very exciting announcements coming down the pipeline that we cannot wait to share with everyone, so stay tuned!"

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise*, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of December 2021.

** As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

